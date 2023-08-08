Facts

15:22 08.08.2023

Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

2 min read
Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that power engineers are continuing preparations for winter, in particular, they are carrying out repairs.

"In the midst of summer, power engineers continue to prepare for winter. We are not going to downplay the threats, risks and challenges of the heating season. But citizens should know the real state of affairs. According to the Ministry of Energy, five nuclear units have been repaired. Four more units are under repair," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on the results of a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, 24 power units of thermal power plants have also been repaired and are being repaired, which is 62% of the total.

Also, 70% of combined heat and plants has been repaired, and another 30% is now under repair.

In addition, 32 hydraulic units of hydroelectric power plants, or 68% of the capacity, have been repaired and are being repaired.

"The repair campaign is going according to plan. Almost 80% of the work on the repair of main grids is carried out by Ukrenergo. High-voltage substations have already been restored to the pre-war level. We are forming multi-level protection for energy facilities. The winter will be difficult, but we must withstand. We are preparing for everything we need," he wrote.

Tags: #heating_season

