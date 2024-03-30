We successfully complete heating season, Points of Invincibility to continue to operate – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine has successfully completed the heating season, but the Points of Invincibility (help stations where residents can warm up, charge their phones, enjoy snacks and hot drinks) will continue to operate.

"Due to acceptable weather conditions, a number of communities and cities have already decided to end the heating season. Despite great challenges and threats, we completed it successfully," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, turning off the heating will allow the energy system to be better balanced.

"Despite the end of the heating season, the Points of Invincibility will continue to operate. There are more than 10,000 of them across the country," he added.

To this end, the government approved a resolution normalizing the work of the Points of Invincibility and transferring their work on a regular basis.

"We are also normalizing the issues of using the assets of these Points, in particular generators, Starlink terminals and other equipment. And now, in the conditions of Russian energy terror, and after the war, the Points of Invincibility must continue to work to support people," he concluded.