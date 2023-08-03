Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the management bodies of military units performing tasks in the most active sectors of the front, the Military Media Center reports on the Telegram channel.

"In the conditions of the continuation of the enemy's active offensive actions in Kupyansk and Lymany directions, our troops daily disrupt his plans to break through our defense, cause significant losses in personnel and equipment, reduce the offensive potential of enemy troops. In Bakhmut direction, we continue to carry out offensive actions, step by step, in conditions of strong enemy resistance, our fighters liberate the territory, bringing Victory closer!" said Syrsky, commenting on the results of the work.

He pointed out that during the meetings with representatives of the units performing tasks in Bakhmut direction, the main attention was paid to the urgent problems of increasing the pace of the offensive, prospects for further actions, solving problematic issues that hinder the successful implementation of the tasks.

"In Lymany and Kupyansk directions, together with the commanders, we considered the issues of an adequate response to the offensive actions of the enemy, increasing the effectiveness of the enemy's fire damage, combating drones of various types, ensuring the actions of our troops," he said.

In addition, the commander met with junior commanders, representatives of the sergeant corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I presented awards, valuable gifts and certificates for monetary rewards to the best servicemen who distinguished themselves in the battles for the liberation of Ukraine. A frank conversation took place on all the problems that require urgent solutions. To do this, I identified specific tasks to the relevant officials," said Syrsky.