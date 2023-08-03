Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Russian occupation troops struck 15 UAVs on Ukrainian territory during the day, which were shot down by the Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During the day, the Russian Federation carried out another air strike by Iranian shock UAVs Shahed-136/131 on Ukraine. By the forces and means of the Air Forces, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces, all 15 enemy shaheds were destroyed," the General Staff said on Thursday evening.

It is reported that the enemy also inflicted "one missile, 47 air strikes and carried out 23 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population."

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, the report says.