Facts

20:38 02.08.2023

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

1 min read
Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

On Wednesday, Pope Francis announced the need to find creative solutions to end hostilities in Ukraine, the press service of the Holy See reported.

"Where are you sailing, Europe, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine and to the many conflicts causing so much bloodshed?” the pontiff said during his visit to Portugal.

He added that he has concerns that “in many places funds continue to be invested in arms rather than in the future of the young."

The Pope also touched on the topic of illegal immigration, asking Europe and the West the question where they are heading, rejecting the elderly, erecting walls of barbed wire, with a huge number of dead at sea, with empty cradles.

In July, the Pope's envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, visited Washington and held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Zuppi already visited Kyiv and Moscow. After the cardinal's visit to Russia, the Vatican said that the pontiff had familiarized himself with the results of the trip and was considering further initiatives on Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #vatican #pontifique

MORE ABOUT

15:37 01.08.2023
Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

18:53 31.07.2023
Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

18:52 31.07.2023
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

14:14 28.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

18:48 26.07.2023
NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

20:13 25.07.2023
Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

18:17 25.07.2023
Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

11:19 25.07.2023
Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

09:31 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

20:24 20.07.2023
National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

War Dept Head: 99% of all war crimes being investigated, to be investigated in Ukraine

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

LATEST

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

AD
AD
AD
AD