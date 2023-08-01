Facts

15:07 01.08.2023

Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

1 min read
Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

In southern Ukraine, intense fighting continues to be focused in two sectors: south of the town of Orikhiv, Pohovsky district, Zaporizhia region, and the village of Velyka Novosilka, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, according to a report posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"South of Orikhiv, the focus of Ukrainian assaults has been against Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army. 58 CAA is highly likely struggling with battle fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments which have been in intense combat for over eight weeks," the British intelligence said in the statement.

"South of Velikaya Novosilka, the defending Russian forces is drawn from both the Eastern and Southern military districts, likely creating problems of coordination. Elements of the 5th Combined Army are likely to be under particular pressure, and probably also feel that they are long overdue for a rotation out of the front-line," the British intelligence said.

According to the report, cross the south, common problems for Russian occupiers are highly likely to include shortage of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in defence.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

12:39 28.07.2023
Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

11:38 26.07.2023
Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

13:20 10.07.2023
British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

13:04 10.06.2023
AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

15:09 03.06.2023
Russia continues to redeploy regular units to Bakhmut sector – British intelligence

Russia continues to redeploy regular units to Bakhmut sector – British intelligence

13:04 31.05.2023
Russia increasingly ceding initiative in war, has no success in neutralizing Ukrainian air defense - British intelligence

Russia increasingly ceding initiative in war, has no success in neutralizing Ukrainian air defense - British intelligence

11:38 30.05.2023
Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

16:22 22.05.2023
Russia creating new group of strike aircraft for ground attacks on Ukraine – British intelligence

Russia creating new group of strike aircraft for ground attacks on Ukraine – British intelligence

12:23 17.05.2023
Russia loses several Kinzhals in attempts to neutralize Ukrainian air defense – British intelligence

Russia loses several Kinzhals in attempts to neutralize Ukrainian air defense – British intelligence

10:41 26.04.2023
Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut integrated as one element of much deeper defensive zone – British intelligence

Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut integrated as one element of much deeper defensive zone – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

LATEST

URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

Slovakia hands over Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine, financed by three more EU countries

Herasymiuk: Construction of nationwide state digital multiplex is nearing completion

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

USA insists Russia return forcibly removed children – State Department

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD