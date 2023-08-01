Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

In southern Ukraine, intense fighting continues to be focused in two sectors: south of the town of Orikhiv, Pohovsky district, Zaporizhia region, and the village of Velyka Novosilka, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, according to a report posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

"South of Orikhiv, the focus of Ukrainian assaults has been against Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army. 58 CAA is highly likely struggling with battle fatigue and attrition in forward deployed regiments which have been in intense combat for over eight weeks," the British intelligence said in the statement.

"South of Velikaya Novosilka, the defending Russian forces is drawn from both the Eastern and Southern military districts, likely creating problems of coordination. Elements of the 5th Combined Army are likely to be under particular pressure, and probably also feel that they are long overdue for a rotation out of the front-line," the British intelligence said.

According to the report, cross the south, common problems for Russian occupiers are highly likely to include shortage of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in defence.