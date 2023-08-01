Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

More than 1,589 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression: as of the morning of August 1, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 499 children died and more than 1,090 were injured of varying severity.

"These figures are not final. Work continues to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region some 483, Kharkiv some 298, Kyiv some 129, Kherson some 117, Zaporizhia some 97, Mykolaiv some 95, Dnipropetrovsk some 94, Chernihiv some 71, Luhansk region some 67.

On July 31, a ten-year-old girl was killed as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian army on the city of Kryvy Rih, and eight children aged four to 17 were injured of varying severity.

On the same day, as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kherson, a 16-year-old girl was wounded.