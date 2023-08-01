Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

As a result of enemy shelling of Kherson, a hit was recorded in a health facility, a doctor was killed, a nurse was wounded, head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko said.

"Today at 11:10 the enemy fired again at the civilians of our community. The hit occurred in one of the health facilities, as a result of which a young doctor died, who has been working in office for only a few days, and a nurse was wounded, for whose life our doctors are now fighting," Mrochko said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased doctor," he said.