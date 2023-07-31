Facts

18:28 31.07.2023

Kherson under shelling, four dead, 17 injured – Yermak

1 min read
Russian occupation forces are shelling residential districts of Kherson, four people were killed and 17 injured, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Russian army is shelling Kherson. The enemy is attacking residential districts – Korabelny district and city downtown were most affected. At the moment, we know about four dead and 7 injured. The youngest injured person is only 16," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Russian terrorists continue to fight against the civilians," Yermak said.

