Facts

10:36 27.07.2023

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

The Defense Forces eliminated 590 occupiers, 40 cruise missiles, 18 artillery systems, nine tanks, 11 armored vehicles, three UAVs and 18 vehicles and special equipment, according to the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 27, 2023 tentatively amounted to personnel about 244,270 (590 more) people liquidated, tanks some 4,186 (nine more) units, armored combat vehicles some 8,147 (11 more) units, artillery systems some 4,745 (18 more) units, MLRS some 698 units, air defense systems some 457 units, aircraft some 315 units, helicopters some 311 units, tactical UAVs 3,996 (three more), cruise missiles some 1,347 (40 more), ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 7,229 (18 more) units, special vehicles some 708," the AFU said.

