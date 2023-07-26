Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law providing for the creation of a State register of sanctions.

According to the map of Bill No. 8392 on amendments to some laws on the application of sanctions, the document signed by Zelenskyy was returned to parliament on Wednesday, July 26.

The law is aimed at improving the procedure for collecting assets of individuals and legal entities to the state's income and ensuring proper consideration by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of cases on the application of sanctions.

The State Register of Sanctions is introduced for public access to up-to-date and reliable information about all subjects against whom personal sanctions have been applied. The National Security and Defense Council is responsible for maintaining the Register of Sanctions. According to the law, the entry into the Register of Sanctions of information on the application, cancellation or changes in sanctions is carried out immediately, but no later than the day following the day of publication of the decree of the President of Ukraine on the entry into force of the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 8392 on July 13.