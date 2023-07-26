Facts

19:56 26.07.2023

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law providing for the creation of a State register of sanctions.

According to the map of Bill No. 8392 on amendments to some laws on the application of sanctions, the document signed by Zelenskyy was returned to parliament on Wednesday, July 26.

The law is aimed at improving the procedure for collecting assets of individuals and legal entities to the state's income and ensuring proper consideration by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of cases on the application of sanctions.

The State Register of Sanctions is introduced for public access to up-to-date and reliable information about all subjects against whom personal sanctions have been applied. The National Security and Defense Council is responsible for maintaining the Register of Sanctions. According to the law, the entry into the Register of Sanctions of information on the application, cancellation or changes in sanctions is carried out immediately, but no later than the day following the day of publication of the decree of the President of Ukraine on the entry into force of the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 8392 on July 13.

Tags: #sanctions #register

MORE ABOUT

20:14 26.07.2023
EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

19:29 24.07.2023
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

15:21 20.07.2023
European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

15:59 17.07.2023
UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

18:53 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

20:58 04.07.2023
Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

12:53 01.07.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

21:00 27.06.2023
Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

Justice Ministry: Kliuchkovsky appointed as Director of Register of damage caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine

16:25 21.06.2023
EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

LATEST

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Ukrainian aviation carries out 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

Fierce fighting continues in area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka in Bakhmut direction – Maliar

Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region, air defense working – regional administration

Saakashvili refuses to participate in legal proceedings due to worsening health - lawyer

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHMELNYTSKY REGION – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

Up to 24 school bomb shelters to be repaired in 25 communities of Ukraine under DECIDE project – Education and Science Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD