Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Insurance premiums accrued under Green Card international insurance agreements concluded by member companies of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU) increased by 60.3% in January-June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, to UAH 2.543 billion.

As reported on the MTIBU website, the number of Green Card agreements concluded over this period increased by 9.02%, to 784,800.

At the same time, the amount of compensation paid on claims increased by 3.1 times, to EUR 21.905 million, while the number of paid claims by 2.6 times, to 7,118.

MTIBU is the only association of insurers that provides compulsory insurance of civil liability of land vehicle owners for damage caused to third parties.

Green Card is a system of insurance protection for victims of a traffic accident, regardless of their country of residence and the country of registration of the vehicle. Green Card covers the territory of 47 countries of Europe, Asia and Africa.