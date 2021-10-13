Press Conferences

17:55 13.10.2021

Ukroboronprom increases production by 27.4% for nine months of 2021

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The volume of production by the enterprises of the state concern Ukroboronprom in January-September 2021 amounted to UAH 26.9 billion, which is UAH 5.8 billion, or 27.4% more compared to the same period in 2020, CEO of the concern Yuriy Husev said.

"With regard to exports: for the three quarters of 2021, special exporters signed contracts for $ 694 million, which is 74% more than in the same period last year," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

Husev clarified that the volume of production of aircraft and equipment for the specified period increased by almost 52% - up to UAH 12.2 billion, high-precision weapons and ammunition - by 40%, up to UAH 5.6 billion, radar and radio communication systems - by 17%, up to UAH 2.2 billion. Armored products were manufactured for UAH 4.5 billion, or 99.9% of the plan.

With regard to exports, the head of the state concern noted that the shipment of products and services for the nine months of this year increased by 16% - to $ 373 million, the receipt of funds - by 45%, to $ 454 million.

"We are doing everything to successfully fulfill the state defense order in 2021. We are sure that we will fulfill it in full," Husev said, adding that 56 of the 277 state defense order contracts are being fulfilled ahead of schedule.

According to the general director of Ukroboronprom, in the third quarter there were certain tendencies towards a decrease in growth rates.

"But in the fourth quarter, we hope to accelerate due to contracts abroad," he said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #conference #indicators
