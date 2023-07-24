Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

On Monday, July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, he announced this on the Telegram channel.

"The three main issues of today's staff meeting. The first: the current situation and planning of our offensive and defensive actions. The second: our response to the barbaric Russian attacks on grain infrastructure and cultural heritage. The third: unblocking the Black Sea. Grain Corridor," Zelenskyy wrote.

The meeting also heard reports by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commanders Oleksandr Syrsky, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"We work as a team. The results will be tangible," the President concluded.