Five Shahed, nine reconnaissance drones launched by invaders destroyed – Ukraine's Air Force

On Saturday night, Russian invaders attacked from the southeast direction with five Shahed-136/131 strike drones, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"All five kamikaze drones have been destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force!" the report notes.

In addition, over the past day on July 21, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed nine reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, launched by the Russian occupiers. In addition, over the current and past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Air Force carried out more than 25 group air strikes against the Russian occupiers.