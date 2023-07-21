Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

Germany has handed over to Ukraine a new military aid package, which includes ten Leopard 1A5 tanks, as well as 20 MG3 machine guns for tanks and armored vehicles.

The new aid package also contains 1,305 155mm projectiles, some 2,064 155mm smoke ammunition, a bridge system and 12 trailers, four border guard vehicles, ten ground radar stations, some 16 Zetros trucks, and 100,000 first aid kits, according to a statement posted on the German government website.

In addition to tanks, Germany donated 20 MG3 machine guns to Ukraine for Leopard 2 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Dachs engineering tanks.