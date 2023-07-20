Facts

20:06 20.07.2023

Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

2 min read
Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

 Ministry of Defence of Ukraine warns that from the 21st of July 2023 24:00 Kyiv time, all vessels in the Black sea waters that head to the ports of the russian federation or to temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine, may be considered for risk assessment as vessels carrying a military cargo.

“Moreover, navigation in the North-East Black Sea region and the Kerch-Yenikal strait has been declared dangerous and prohibited as of the 20th of July 2023 05:00 Kyiv time. Relevant information has been published to the attention of navigators,” according to the statement of the Ukrainian defense Ministry, released on Thursday.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Federation has once again grossly violated the universal right to free navigation for the whole world and deliberately undermines food security, condemning millions of people to hunger.

“By openly threatening the Ukrainian vessels which carry food out of Ukrainian ports, targeting with missile and drone attacks civil infrastructure in peaceful cities, and engineering a military threat on commercial seaways, the kremlin has transformed the Black sea into a space of unsafety primarily for russian vessels en route to their domestic ports and to the ports of Ukraine under temporary occupation. The russian authorities hold entire responsibility for exposure to risks,” the ministry said.

It is emphasized that the responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership.

“The fate of Moscow cruising ship demonstrates that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have all necessary means to fight back on the sea,” the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #russia #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

20:24 20.07.2023
National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

National Guards capture Russian commander from Chechnya

19:35 20.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian aviation launch seven strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

10:17 20.07.2023
Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:11 18.07.2023
This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

20:05 13.07.2023
Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

20:32 11.07.2023
Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

20:04 11.07.2023
NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Syrsky: We can now respond with one shot to Russians' seven or eight shots

As result of a night strike on Odesa, Chinese Consulate General in Odesa damaged – local authorities

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

One killed as result of night attack in Odesa – local authorities

LATEST

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

UNSC to meet on July 21 to discuss consequences of Russia's interruption of grain initiative

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey: Hope Turkish side to talk with Russia, convince it to return to grain deal

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation ready to help residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv after occupiers' attacks on housing estates

AD
AD
AD
AD