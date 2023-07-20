Ukraine can consider all vessels going to Russian, occupied ports as carrying military cargo – Defense Ministry’s statement

Ministry of Defence of Ukraine warns that from the 21st of July 2023 24:00 Kyiv time, all vessels in the Black sea waters that head to the ports of the russian federation or to temporarily occupied ports of Ukraine, may be considered for risk assessment as vessels carrying a military cargo.

“Moreover, navigation in the North-East Black Sea region and the Kerch-Yenikal strait has been declared dangerous and prohibited as of the 20th of July 2023 05:00 Kyiv time. Relevant information has been published to the attention of navigators,” according to the statement of the Ukrainian defense Ministry, released on Thursday.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the Russian Federation has once again grossly violated the universal right to free navigation for the whole world and deliberately undermines food security, condemning millions of people to hunger.

“By openly threatening the Ukrainian vessels which carry food out of Ukrainian ports, targeting with missile and drone attacks civil infrastructure in peaceful cities, and engineering a military threat on commercial seaways, the kremlin has transformed the Black sea into a space of unsafety primarily for russian vessels en route to their domestic ports and to the ports of Ukraine under temporary occupation. The russian authorities hold entire responsibility for exposure to risks,” the ministry said.

It is emphasized that the responsibility for all risks lies entirely with the Russian leadership.

“The fate of Moscow cruising ship demonstrates that Ukraine’s Defence Forces have all necessary means to fight back on the sea,” the Defense Ministry said.