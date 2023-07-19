Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Head of the Irish government Leo Varadkar has announced the provision of an additional EUR 5 million in humanitarian aid and EUR 2 million through the UN system to Ukraine.

He said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that today he assured President Zelenskyy that they will continue to provide financial, practical and political assistance.

The Irish Prime Minister added that today this is in addition to the EUR 100 million that have already been allocated, in particular to the European Fund, which is used to purchase non-lethal aid.

According to him, they will train the Ukrainian military in the field of mine clearance, in the field of military medicine, and they also help Ukraine in the field of infrastructure, provide certain equipment for restoring energy supply, as well as equipment for water purification.

Varadkar said he believes that Ukraine should be a member of the European Union, because Europe is also Ukraine’s home.

According to him, now more than 87,000 Ukrainians are living in Ireland. This is about 2% of their population. According to Varadkar, the Irish took the Ukrainian people into their homes, into their hearts. And therefore, standing here, on behalf of the Irish people, on behalf of Ukrainians who are now in Ireland, he said, they would like to once again testify their unconditional solidarity with us, as well as with the Ukrainian people.