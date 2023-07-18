Facts

20:20 18.07.2023

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons


Ukraine received cluster ammunition after nine years of waging war against it by Russia with banned weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with African journalists published on Tuesday.

"We received cluster munitions in 2023, after nine years of fighting against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, with various weapons, prohibited weapons, including cluster munitions," he said.

According to the President, "nine years ago Ukraine began to say that we need help. The first was a request to the world to put pressure on Russia and prohibit the use of cluster munitions against our population. Nine years have passed. They have been used and are still being used."

"We were given cluster munitions ... Where is the evidence that Ukraine used cluster munitions on the territory of Russia? There is no such evidence. There is no such thing," he stressed.

"Yes, on the battlefield, now against the enemy, on our land, when he uses cluster munitions against us, we will use the same weapons against them. And this is fair," Zelenskyy said.

