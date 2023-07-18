WHO to install temporary modular primary care clinics in war-torn regions

The World Health Organization (WHO), within a project of cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, will establish temporary modular primary care clinics in the regions most affected by the war.

According to a WHO press release, prefabricated modular structures will be installed where primary care facilities have been damaged or are no longer suitable in terms of infrastructure.

WHO notes that of the 40 primary care facilities it assessed, at the request of the Ministry of Health, 15 were damaged in the seven regions that the Ministry of Health identified for the project, including Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

In particular, as part of the initiative, a new modular outpatient clinic was installed in the city of Izium, replacing a medical facility destroyed during the war. It will provide primary medical care to a population of more than 10,000 people. The staff of the destroyed medical institution will work in the clinic. There will be three reception rooms and a vaccination room, where about 12 health workers will be able to work at the same time: three doctors and nine nurses.

The temporary clinic consists of six prefabricated modules combined into a fully functional medical facility equipped with the necessary amenities, including electricity, plumbing, sewerage, waiting rooms and rooms for patient examinations. In addition, the clinic is equipped with a generator and ventilators to provide a favorable environment for medical care.

The report states that prefabricated modules are a temporary solution to ensure the full working capacity of existing or damaged facilities and can operate as healthcare facilities for more than 10 years.

As part of the first phase of the project, Kharkiv region was the second to install a modular outpatient clinic, with seven more to be installed soon, as indicated in the list of priorities of the Ministry of Health for the most affected regions.

Access to primary healthcare and essential services is the backbone of emergency response. WHO has now confirmed over 1,000 attacks on healthcare, and these attacks continue.

The necessary financial support for the project is provided by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (OCHA UHF). Since the start of the war, UHF has committed more than $35 million to rebuild healthcare facilities and resume basic services.