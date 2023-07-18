Facts

09:29 18.07.2023

Zelenskyy holds conference call on defense, security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call, he said in a video address on Monday.

"First. Today, I held a conference call – substantive reports. Front, security, supply of rounds. Commanders, SSU chief, intelligence chiefs – defense and foreign intelligence, minister of internal affairs, Defense Ministry. We do everything in detail and every day so that our soldiers have everything they need for active operations," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked "each of our rescuers, each policeman, each volunteer, and each doctor who save our people after Russian shelling. Today's terrorist attacks on Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Donbas, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia will not go unanswered by our soldiers for sure."

