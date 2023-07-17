Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba commented on the undermining of the Kerch (Crimean) bridge, noting that one broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives.

"I found out about the incident from the news because of the time difference. That's why I don't have any official information. But the truth is that one broken Russian bridge means that fewer Ukrainian lives will be broken, because this bridge is used to supply additional resources to the Russian army in the occupied Crimea and in the occupied territories in southern Ukraine," Kuleba said on the CBS Mornings show.