20:02 17.07.2023

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

The Swedish Government has approved the strategy of cooperation between Sweden and Ukraine in the field of development and reforms for 2023-2027. It provides for the allocation of SEK 6 billion (about $584 million) and is the largest bilateral aid strategy for Sweden in its entire history, the press service of the Swedish government reports.

“I’m proud that the Government today is able to present a brand new strategy for Ukraine’s recovery, Sweden’s largest-ever bilateral strategy. Support to Ukraine is among our top priorities and this strategy is at the core of it. We’re taking a major step to provide robust and long-term support for Ukraine’s recovery. It will strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and democratic development, which will bolster the country’s capacity to resist Russia’s full-scale invasion,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

It is noted that focusing on both recovery and reform, the strategy will contribute to Ukraine’s EU integration and strengthen its freedom, resilience and economic prosperity. The strategy is based on Ukraine’s needs, priorities and clear ambition not to be restored to what it was before Russia’s aggression, but to develop and modernise the country.

To harness Sweden’s added value as a donor, the strategy includes areas where Sweden is at the forefront, such as the “green” transition, social issues and digital transformation.

The Swedish government stressed that in addition to development assistance, business sector engagement will be important to mobilise the necessary resources.

“Conditions for business are crucial for Ukraine’s reconstruction and economic recovery. By strengthening Ukraine’s investment climate and the country’s role as a trading partner, the strategy can facilitate trade and entrepreneurship,” says Mr Forssell.

