Facts
19:50 21.10.2025

Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

Photo: Oleksandr Zubko / Interfax-Ukraine

A capsule was solemnly laid in Vorzel (Kyiv region) to mark the start of construction of the Interaction and Recovery Center.


Acting Head of Vorzel district Viacheslav Prepodobny; Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko; Bucha Mayor  Anatoly Fedoruk
©Oleksandr Zubko / Interfax-Ukraine

"Today we are only at the start of this project. This building will be saturated with all the necessary functionality that the people of Vorzel, our defenders, need and deserve," Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said.

©Oleksandr Zubko / Interfax-Ukraine

Acting Head of Vorzel district Viacheslav Prepodobny stated the capsule is a symbol of community development.

It is expected that the new administrative and social center will become a multifunctional space that will unite the headman's office and the center for providing administrative services, consulting services for employment and legal support for citizens, a modern library and a recreation area for residents.

On the second floor, a social space is provided – for the physical and psychological rehabilitation of veterans and civilians. The complex will also have a shelter, which, if necessary, will be transformed into a hall for active leisure and public events.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Bucha City Council, with the assistance of Kyiv Regional State (Military) Administration, as well as due to the support of a private family of philanthropists from the United Kingdom.

As noted by Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko, the concept of a strong community occupies one of the most important places in the organization's strategy.

Bucha Mayor  Anatoly Fedoruk; Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko; Acting Head of Vorzel district Viacheslav Prepodobny
©Oleksandr Zubko / Interfax-Ukraine

"For us, a strong community is, first of all, a comfortable, safe environment for our citizens, for Ukrainians. That is why we are moving in this direction and doing everything to make communities stronger," he said.

