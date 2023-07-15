Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Austrian Red Cross have opened a refurbished shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the village of Lopushna, Lviv region.

"The heating system, engineering networks, ceiling, floor were repaired and the roof was overhauled to make the shelter suitable for accommodation of people who lost their housing. The temporary housing is fully equipped with beds, household appliances and hygiene items," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Around 40 people can live in the shelter at a time. The first residents have arrived at the facility.