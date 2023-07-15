Facts

13:57 15.07.2023

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

1 min read
Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Austrian Red Cross have opened a refurbished shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the village of Lopushna, Lviv region.

"The heating system, engineering networks, ceiling, floor were repaired and the roof was overhauled to make the shelter suitable for accommodation of people who lost their housing. The temporary housing is fully equipped with beds, household appliances and hygiene items," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Around 40 people can live in the shelter at a time. The first residents have arrived at the facility.

Tags: #assistance #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:32 14.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

15:20 12.07.2023
People can get help from psychologists in URCS

People can get help from psychologists in URCS

14:29 11.07.2023
URCS delegation visits Argentina

URCS delegation visits Argentina

11:33 11.07.2023
URCS volunteers practice to respond to case of terrorist attack at NPP

URCS volunteers practice to respond to case of terrorist attack at NPP

10:24 07.07.2023
URCS conducts disease prevention

URCS conducts disease prevention

21:01 06.07.2023
Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

20:57 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

19:36 03.07.2023
Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Serbia to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid – media

South Korea to increase military, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2023 – President Yoon

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Defense forces destroy Russian S-400 system from which cafe in Kramatorsk was attacked

Prosecutor General Kostin, South Korean President Yoon visit Bucha

AD
AD
AD
AD