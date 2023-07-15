Facts

Court rules to detain former Kyiv-Pecherk Lavra abbot Pavlo, sets UAH 33 mln bail

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court ruled to detain Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Lebed) with the alternative of paying a UAH 33 million bail, Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Friday, July 14.

"The court has granted petition by Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and selected a measure of restraint for the former abbot of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in the form of detention with the alternative of a bail in the amount of over UAH 33 million," it said on the Telegram channel.

Metropolitan Pavlo will remain in custody until August 14, the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the Metropolitan of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 161 (repeated violation an official of the equality of citizens depending on their religious beliefs) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (repeated justification, denial of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants committed by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

