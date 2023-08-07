Facts

19:05 07.08.2023

Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

2 min read
Former Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbot Pavlo released from custody on bail

The former abbot of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC Moscow Patriarchate) Pavlo (Petro Lebed) has been released from custody after posting bail.

"Metropolitan Pavlo has been released from custody. On August 7, a bail was paid for Metropolitan Pavlo of Vyshgorod and Chornobyl," the UOC (MP) Information and Education Center said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that funds for bail were raised from more than 1,000 people.

Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency that the bail was paid in full for the former abbot.

"The bail has been made. He has left the pre-trial detention facility," the prosecutor's office said, adding that now the obligations imposed by the court apply to him.

As reported, on July 14, Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv selected a measure of restraint for Metropolitan Pavlo in the form of detention with an alternative bail in the amount of more than UAH 33 million.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their religious beliefs, committed by an official repeatedly) and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, also committed by an official repeatedly).

Tags: #church #abbott #bail #pavlo_lebed

