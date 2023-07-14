Facts

20:58 14.07.2023

Agrarian Ministry explains algorithm for cancelling postponement of employees' call-up for military service

2 min read

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has provided clarifications regarding the cancellation of postponement of call-up for military service ("reservation") of employees, the ministry's press service said.

"Now the cancellation of the postponement is carried out under clause 12 of the Procedure for postponement of persons liable for military service on the list of persons liable for military service during martial law, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said.

In the cases specified in subclauses 2-6 of this clause the cancellation of the postponement is carried out by decision of the Economy Ministry on the basis of a reasoned submission, in particular, enterprises, institutions and organizations. Therefore, a reasonable representation of the annulment of the deferment of the enterprise, institution and organization must be submitted to the Economy Ministry.

"After receiving the relevant decision of the Economy, enterprises, institutions and organizations, within five days from the date of its adoption, shall withdraw from the person liable for military service an extract issued under clause 11 of this procedure and send it to the territorial recruitment and social support center, where the person liable for military service is registered with the military (of the relevant division of the Central Directorate and/or the regional agency of the SBU, the corresponding division of the Foreign Intelligence Service)," the ministry said.

Tags: #employees #postponement

