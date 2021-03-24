Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

The government of Ukraine is ready to pay UAH 8,000 each to sole proprietorship and employees of enterprises that have suffered as a result of restrictions imposed in the "red" zones, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government is ready to pay UAH 8,000 each to the relevant sole proprietorship and employees of enterprises that will suffer as a result of the imposition of lockdown restrictions in the 'red' zones. In addition, we will expect support for these people from local governments in addition to these amounts," Shmyhal said opening the government meeting on Wednesday.

"We expect local governments to introduce additional payments to support entrepreneurs and their employees," he said.