Canada withdraws non-essential Canadian employees of its Embassy in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada announced the withdrawal of secondary employees and family members of Embassy employees in Ukraine, but the diplomatic mission will continue to work, the press service of the Canadian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependants from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine," a statement reads.

At the same time they said that the Embassy of Canada to Ukraine remains open. Canada will be reinforcing the team at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, with officials with expertise in areas such as security sector reform, conflict management, democratic reform, consular services and diplomacy.