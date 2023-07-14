Facts

15:58 14.07.2023

Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

2 min read
Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

The largest one-time military aid package – which includes 100 armored vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles – was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia's first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday.

As Euractiv reported on Friday, the military equipment was bought 40 years ago to carry out the so-called Revival process and it has never been used.

"At the same time, it generates costs for storage and maintenance. […] The Ukrainians will ensure this technique is useful to them," member of the governing coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria Ivaylo Mirchev said.

The decision on the armored vehicles was announced only a week after the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Bulgaria.

The publication also said that this is the first military package from Bulgaria to Ukraine about which information has been published. The military aid until now was secret, but the unofficial information was that Bulgaria was helping Ukraine with ammunition.

Bulgaria hopes to receive replacement military capabilities from the United States after providing the armored vehicles. The Bulgarian army has announced an order for nearly $1 billion to purchase modern Western armored vehicles for the infantry, but the procedure has not yet been completed.

In December last year, the caretaker government of President Rumen Radev refused to send the old Soviet S-300 anti-aircraft systems, which Bulgaria and Ukraine want, in exchange for receiving modern U.S. air defense systems worth $200 million. The new pro-EU Bulgarian government hopes the Unites States offer is still valid.

"Radev is very concerned about the Bulgarian army, but he missed the chance. We saw that a modern air defense system also shot down Putin's supersonic missiles in Ukraine," Mirchev said.

Tags: #bulgaria

MORE ABOUT

20:57 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

16:28 06.07.2023
Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

16:23 06.07.2023
Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

12:33 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

20:18 26.06.2023
Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

20:46 21.06.2023
Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

13:58 22.04.2023
Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

11:32 11.04.2023
Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

Bulgaria negotiating transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, subject to receipt of new aircraft instead

16:00 09.12.2022
Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

18:10 04.05.2022
Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

Five-six countries join every new meeting on preparations for Peace Summit – Yermak

Ukraine's Special Communications Service urge AFU soldiers to secure devices due to activation of Russian hacking group Armageddon

LATEST

Agrarian Ministry explains algorithm for cancelling postponement of employees' call-up for military service

Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

Kyiv region authorities agree on decision to pay over UAH 64 mln to restore housing

Working group recommends UAH 5.15 bln be allocated from Fund for elimination of consequences of Russia's armed aggression for 139 projects

Enemy uses 17 Shahed UAVs, inflicts 43 air strikes over day – AFU General Staff

Five-six countries join every new meeting on preparations for Peace Summit – Yermak

Ukraine's Special Communications Service urge AFU soldiers to secure devices due to activation of Russian hacking group Armageddon

URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

AD
AD
AD
AD