Diplomacy

18:30 25.03.2024

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

1 min read

Acceptance of documents for short-term visas of Bulgaria will be suspended from March 22 to April 1, according to the company-operator of visa centers VFS Global.

"Please note that from March 22 to April 1, visa centers in Bulgaria, by order of the Embassy's counseling department, will suspend acceptance for short-term visas (Type C)," the company said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Bulgaria and Romania from April 1 partially join the Schengen zone and begin issuing Schengen visas to foreigners, on which it will be possible to enter the Schengen countries by air and sea.

The decision on entry with visas of these countries through the land borders of the European Union will be made later.

Tags: #bulgaria

MORE ABOUT

17:18 06.03.2024
Bulgaria starts sending its armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – media

Bulgaria starts sending its armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – media

20:42 01.03.2024
Bulgaria stops importing Russian oil

Bulgaria stops importing Russian oil

20:29 26.02.2024
Zelenskyy: We must do everything possible to return our people to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We must do everything possible to return our people to Ukraine

20:10 26.02.2024
Shmyhal after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart: We expect revival of military cooperation to begin joint production of weapons

Shmyhal after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart: We expect revival of military cooperation to begin joint production of weapons

17:42 26.02.2024
Bulgarian PM calls on intl community to speed up creation of military tribunal over Russia

Bulgarian PM calls on intl community to speed up creation of military tribunal over Russia

17:22 26.02.2024
Bulgaria will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine – PM

Bulgaria will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine – PM

12:55 20.02.2024
Bulgaria asks NATO for funding to send 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, but deliveries delayed

Bulgaria asks NATO for funding to send 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, but deliveries delayed

20:57 06.02.2024
Bulgaria ready to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Parliament speaker

Bulgaria ready to participate in restoration of Ukraine – Parliament speaker

20:23 06.02.2024
Bulgaria against Russia's intention to hold elections in occupied Ukrainian territories –Parliament’s speaker

Bulgaria against Russia's intention to hold elections in occupied Ukrainian territories –Parliament’s speaker

19:04 25.01.2024
Bulgaria extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025

Bulgaria extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025

AD

LATEST

Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

Klymenko discussed bilateral cooperation with Slovak ambassador - Interior Ministry

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

Annual American Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Dinner was held in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD