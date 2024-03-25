Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Acceptance of documents for short-term visas of Bulgaria will be suspended from March 22 to April 1, according to the company-operator of visa centers VFS Global.

"Please note that from March 22 to April 1, visa centers in Bulgaria, by order of the Embassy's counseling department, will suspend acceptance for short-term visas (Type C)," the company said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Bulgaria and Romania from April 1 partially join the Schengen zone and begin issuing Schengen visas to foreigners, on which it will be possible to enter the Schengen countries by air and sea.

The decision on entry with visas of these countries through the land borders of the European Union will be made later.