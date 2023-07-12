Facts

20:46 12.07.2023

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway has decided to become a member of the G7 initiative to provide assistance to Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Wednesday.

"Norway joins the G7 declaration on rendering assistance to Ukraine," the Norwegian government said in a statement, citing him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the G7 countries announced their intention to promote the development of Ukraine's defense industry, the training of its military personnel and the exchange of intelligence information. The G7 countries declared the need to create an international mechanism for redressing damage to Ukraine. According to the joint statement, other countries willing to contribute to efforts to support Ukraine can join this declaration at any time.

Earlier Wednesday, Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram said Oslo would send Ukraine 1,000 miniature Black Hornet drones that soldiers could use for reconnaissance. Norway will also supply Ukraine with components for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.

