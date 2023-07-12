This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has received security guarantees on the way to NATO.

"Today there are security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO, an important package of security guarantees. Today we are agreeing with the G7 countries on the framework of security guarantees, which will be expanded through agreements with our key partners, bilateral and multilateral agreements," he said in a statement in Vilnius on Wednesday, speaking at the G7 declaration ceremony.

"The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children. This opens up completely new security opportunities for us. And I thank everyone who made this possible," he said.