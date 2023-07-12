Facts

16:55 12.07.2023

EU to be key G7 partner in ensuring security, development of Ukraine – von der Leyen

The European Union will act as a key partner of the G7 in matters of ensuring the security and economic development of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Today, we are committing to Ukraine's long term security and economic prosperity within the Euro-Atlantic community. The G7 will issue today a declaration to this effect. The EU will be a key partner in this endeavour," von der Leyen said in a statement tweeted by the European Commission on Wednesday.

She said the EU and its G7 partners have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine since day one of the invasion, provided humanitarian support, financial assistance, as well as weapons and training.

"We will continue to support Ukraine's economic endurance so it can stand up to Russia's aggression. We will continue to impose costs on Russia through sanctions. We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes. And we will continue, through Ukraine's accession path, to support its admirable reform efforts," von der Leyen said.

Tags: #eu #g7 #ursula_von_der_leyen

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

17:52 12.07.2023
G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

17:28 12.07.2023
This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

13:58 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Guarantees from G7 countries can become umbrella of security for Ukraine

12:42 04.07.2023
Brussels hopes for active role of Madrid in EU assistance to Ukraine – European Commission president

21:09 30.06.2023
European Council pledges support for Moldova, Georgia on European path

21:45 29.06.2023
G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

16:12 29.06.2023
Nauseda: December could be good time to announce start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

