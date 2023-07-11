Facts

20:15 11.07.2023

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

 NATO has agreed a substantial package of expanded political and practical support for Ukraine and decide to establish the NATO-Ukraine Council.

This is stipulated in the Vilnius Summit Communique published on Tuesday.

"The security of Ukraine is of great importance to Allies and the Alliance. To support Ukraine's further integration with NATO, today we have agreed a substantial package of expanded political and practical support. We have decided to establish the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new joint body where Allies and Ukraine sit as equal members to advance political dialogue, engagement, cooperation, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. It will provide for joint consultations, decision-making, and activities, and will also serve as a crisis consultation mechanism between NATO and Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, the Allies said that "the continued delivery of urgently needed non-lethal assistance to Ukraine by NATO through the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) remains a priority."

"Since the Madrid Summit, Allies and partners have committed over EUR 500 million to the CAP. To support Ukraine's deterrence and defence in the short, medium, and long term, we have agreed today to further develop the CAP into a multi-year programme for Ukraine. The assistance provided will help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector and transition Ukraine towards full interoperability with NATO. Allies will continue to fund the CAP in a sustained and predictable way. We highly welcome and encourage partner contributions," NATO said.

