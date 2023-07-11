NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO has said that Russia must immediately stop the war of aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its forces from the territory of Ukraine.

"Russia must immediately stop this illegal war of aggression, cease its use of force against Ukraine, and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its forces and equipment from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters," it said in the Vilnius Summit Communique adopted on Tuesday.

In addition, the Alliance leaders urged all countries "not to provide any kind of assistance to Russia's aggression and condemn all those who are actively facilitating Russia's war."

"Belarus' support has been instrumental as it continues to provide its territory and infrastructure to allow Russian forces to attack Ukraine and sustain Russia's aggression. In particular Belarus, but also Iran, must end their complicity with Russia and return to compliance with international law," the document says.

The Allies also welcomed the strong support in the UN General Assembly for efforts to promote a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We welcome and support President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's commitment in setting out the principles for such a peace through his Peace Formula. We are committed to achieving a just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We underline that this cannot be realised without Russia's complete and unconditional withdrawal. While we have called on Russia to engage constructively in credible negotiations with Ukraine, Russia has not shown any genuine openness to a just and lasting peace," the Alliance said.