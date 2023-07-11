Ukraine negotiating with US authorities to extend Lend-Lease for another year – Ambassador Markarova

Ukrainian diplomats are actively negotiating at the Congress level to extend assistance to Ukraine, in particular, to extend the Lend-Lease law for another year, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"This work does not stop, and it is very important for us to keep the Congress informed until the end of July," Markarova said.

The ambassador outlined the core directions of such negotiations.

"The military budget is a basic budget that does not allocate funds, but lays down principles. And it is in this military budget that we are fighting, so that, firstly, our ribbon remains -USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], this one of the programs, and also that the Lend-Lease law be extended for a year in this military budget. In order to make this opportunity, this tool also available if we run out of grant programs that we have," she said.

According to the ambassador, work has already started on the next additional budget to support Ukraine.

"In the United States, the financial year ends at the end of September. Until the end of September, we still have in the American budget the funds that are available to us – for military, budget, humanitarian, energy assistance and reconstruction. But from October 1, we will need additional funds. It is this communication that is now key in order to convey to our colleagues that we will need more additional funds," Markarova said.