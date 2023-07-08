Zelenskyy thanks all the military for 500 days of fighting against Russian aggression

Today, on the 500th day of the full-scale invasion of Russia into the territory of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian defenders for their fight against the occupiers.

The president recorded a video address on Zmiinyi Island, calling it the place of victory and honoring the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and liberated it.

"And although this is a small piece of land, in the middle of our Black Sea, this is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every part of its territory," Zelenskyy said.

"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, to each of our soldiers for these 500 days: our armed forces, our intelligence, our National Guard, our border guards, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, our signalmen, our people. I thank everyone, who fights for Ukraine," the president said.