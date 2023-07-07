Facts

19:43 07.07.2023

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

2 min read

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating criminal proceedings on the circumstances of the recent explosions in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv and the reasons that led to the tragedy.

"The best investigators have been involved to quickly and impartially clarify all the circumstances of the incident. In particular, it will be investigated how the explosives got into the court, who contributed to the assassination attempt on law enforcement officers, as well as the quality of the performance of their functional duties by the National Guard convoy and officials of Kyiv pre-trial detention facility," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The SBI said that the criminal proceedings are being investigated under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 15 of the Criminal Code (attempt to commit a criminal offense), Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code (types of accomplices), Article 348 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman), Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code (inaction of the military authorities), Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code (official negligence).

As reported, on July 5, an explosion occurred in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv as a result of which one person was killed and two were injured.

The suspect is a former fighter of the Sich battalion, Ihor Humeniuk, who was accused of throwing a grenade near the Verkhovna Rada on August 31, 2015. He has been in a pre-trial detention center since 2015, and on that day the court held a regular hearing on his case. Humeniuk died during the events in the court building.

Tags: #court #investigation #explosion

MORE ABOUT

11:08 06.07.2023
Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

20:39 05.07.2023
Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

20:23 05.07.2023
Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

16:24 26.06.2023
Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

12:56 22.06.2023
Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

Number of victims of explosion in 16-storey building in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv up to three

11:12 22.06.2023
People may remain in house damaged by explosion in Kyiv – authorities

People may remain in house damaged by explosion in Kyiv – authorities

10:13 22.06.2023
Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

Klitschko reports on two deaths as result of explosion from gas leak in Dniprovsky district

16:00 20.06.2023
Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

11:58 16.06.2023
There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

There’s explosion in Kyiv, rockets still flying at capital – Klitschko

20:06 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

LATEST

Cherkasyoblenergo neutralizes 20 cyber attacks since start of war

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Moldovan parliament passes at 1st reading bill on Moldova's withdrawal from IPA CIS

Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

Kuleba: We call on NATO to recognize in Vilnius that NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO

Intl courts may try war crime cases against individuals who unleashed war in Ukraine, issued orders – Supreme Court

Zelenskyy on meeting with President of Slovakia: We discuss in detail our defense, foreign policy cooperation

Cabinet allocates more than UAH 340 mln for recovery of damaged facilities in Mykolaiv region due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD