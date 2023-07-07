SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating criminal proceedings on the circumstances of the recent explosions in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv and the reasons that led to the tragedy.

"The best investigators have been involved to quickly and impartially clarify all the circumstances of the incident. In particular, it will be investigated how the explosives got into the court, who contributed to the assassination attempt on law enforcement officers, as well as the quality of the performance of their functional duties by the National Guard convoy and officials of Kyiv pre-trial detention facility," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The SBI said that the criminal proceedings are being investigated under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 15 of the Criminal Code (attempt to commit a criminal offense), Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code (types of accomplices), Article 348 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman), Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code (inaction of the military authorities), Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code (official negligence).

As reported, on July 5, an explosion occurred in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv as a result of which one person was killed and two were injured.

The suspect is a former fighter of the Sich battalion, Ihor Humeniuk, who was accused of throwing a grenade near the Verkhovna Rada on August 31, 2015. He has been in a pre-trial detention center since 2015, and on that day the court held a regular hearing on his case. Humeniuk died during the events in the court building.