Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko has announced the risks of financing the state budget in January-February 2024; to cover budget expenses, the ministry plans to activate internal resources.

"We have risks in January-February. Unfortunately, in January-February the decisions made by partners are not enough [to finance the budget needs for this period] for us to cope on our own. Therefore, we now have a mechanism of plan B in place," Marchenko said on Thursday, speaking at a review of macroeconomic forecasts for 2024 from the Centre for Economic Strategy.

"We will bring the resources that we can as close as possible to January-February," he added.

The Minister of Finance named advance payment of dividends from state-owned companies, as well as an increase in the volume of borrowing on the domestic market among such measures.

"The situation is not critical, but there is an understanding that during this period we need to rely as much as possible on internal resources," the minister of finance said.

At the same time, he said that the ministry works in cooperation with the National Bank.

He also said that a potential risk for next year is the risk of increasing state budget expenditures for 2025. According to him, Ukraine has provided in the law on the state budget for next year the highest sum it could provide to the defense and security sector.

"If there are no specific features, then the situation is under control and we can finance everything. But the security and defense sector creates the greatest uncertainty for us. We cannot know in advance at what point something will be missing there. There are too many questions regarding the effectiveness of the use of funds specifically in this direction," Marchenko said.