Facts

16:58 23.04.2024

Life Saving Center supported by Esculab to build TYTANOVI Rehabilitation Center in Kyiv

2 min read

The Life Saving Center Charitable Foundation, supported by the Esculab laboratory network and the Osseointegration Prosthetics Association, plans to build the TYTANOVI Rehabilitation Center for military personnel in Kyiv.

According to the foundation's press release, the center, designed to accommodate 30 patients simultaneously, will include a modern walking laboratory, a combat hall, a cardio training zone, a strength training zone, two rooms for hardware physiotherapy, a meditation and sleep hall, and a dental office.

The project is part of the larger TYTANOVI initiative aimed at creating a nationwide network of similar centers.

Viacheslav Zaporozhets, the director of the Life Saving Center, told Interfax-Ukraine that the center will provide patients not only with physical rehabilitation using modern equipment but also with psychological support.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Diadiushko, the co-founder of the Esculab laboratory network, said that the involvement of Esculab is not limited to financing.

"We are also actively involved in training specialists, which allows us to maintain a high level of service at the rehabilitation center," he said.

The Esculab medical laboratory network is among the top three largest private laboratories in Ukraine and is contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine. The network includes five laboratory centers and 180 sample collection points in western regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. The network performs over 820 types of laboratory tests.

In 2020, the Esculab network underwent a voluntary assessment of measurement capabilities in accordance with the requirements of the DSTU ISO 10012:2005 "Measurement management systems. Requirements for measurement processes and measuring equipment" and received a certificate of compliance with the measurement management system.

In 2023, Esculab paid UAH 33.8 million in taxes, including social security contributions of UAH 14.97 million, military fee of UAH 1.33 million, and personal income tax of UAH 14.034 million. It is among the top ten largest taxpayers in Lviv region.

Tags: #expert_club #esculab #tytanovi #zaporozhets #diadiushko

