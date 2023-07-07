Zelenskyy: Food shortage caused not by war, but by Russia's actions

Food and energy shortages are not caused by the war, but by the purposeful actions of Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"It's not the war that causes energy shortages, food shortages. No. It's a lie. Why is a person blocking the Black Sea? He is not capable of capturing our Odesa. That is, blocking for what? This is not part of the war. This is part of their operation to cause food shortages in world and create an artificial famine," he said on Thursday in Sofia at a meeting with Bulgarian politicians.

Zelenskyy recalled that "in Ukraine there were millions of tonnes of products that we wanted to give away for free just to the people of Africa, Asia ... This is not about business. It's just to help people and help our farmers, because the farmers were ready to give away food products for free."

They understand, he said, that "next year there will be a harvest, and other states will need it. And if you can't take it away, where will you store it all?"

Thus, Zelenskyt said, "Putin has lost his competition." "That is, it was not the war that caused shortages and famine, but the decision predicted, provoked and developed by Russia," the President of Ukraine said.