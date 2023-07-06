Facts

15:07 06.07.2023

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that after the end of the war, Ukraine will refuse conscription in the current sense, a professional army will be formed and two components of the reserve will be created.

"The Ukrainian army proved on the battlefield that it is one of the strongest in the world. It will be the same after our victory. During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Ministers Oleksiy Reznikov, Ihor Klymenko, Oleksandr Kamyshin and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the reform of security and defense Ukrainian Shield discussed the vision of the New Ukrainian Army," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the top priority is to complete the transition of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards in all aspects: from equipment and weapons to planning and analysis.

"After the end of the war, Ukraine will abandon conscription in the form it existed before the war. The basis of our defense will be a professional army. At the same time, two reserve components will be created. All those liable for military service will constantly undergo mandatory exercises in certain military specialties," he said.

The second component of the New Ukrainian Army, according to Shmyhal, is the development of the military-industrial complex.

"Ukraine is actively increasing the production of weapons and equipment. Moreover, we are launching new programs and projects. Private business should become a full-fledged partner of the state in the military-industrial complex. A new defense procurement system will be created, which will include active interaction with international partners and long-term budget planning," the prime minister said.

Separately, he drew attention to the issues of military-patriotic education and the development of a system of national resistance.

