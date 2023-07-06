Deliveries of artillery, ATACMS to Ukraine remain priority – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the supply of long-range artillery, including ATACMS missiles, to be a priority.

"Russia has more long-range weapons. Therefore, Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) are very important. Will this accelerate our steps forward? Yes, definitely. In some areas, we could not even think of starting [offensive] now, because we simply relevant weapons," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN published on Thursday.

"Therefore, ATACMS is a priority, yes. Artillery in general. We have a shortage of artillery, and we cannot hit all targets due to the lack of an appropriate amount of artillery. We collect in certain areas that are priority, but we cannot burst. Not enough," he said.

Speaking about the role of the F-16 fighters, Zelenskyy drew attention to the humanitarian role. "We have talked many times about the grain initiative. Today, if the Russians begin to block the corridor, we have nothing to answer. F-16 makes it possible to build protection in the corridor," he said.