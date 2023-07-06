Facts

10:43 06.07.2023

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned the Russian missile attack on Lviv and assured that Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression would continue to be strengthened.

"Vicious Russian missile attack on Lviv. Russia's repeated attacks on civilians are absolutely horrifying. We will not stand by and will continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself," the ambassador said on Twitter.

