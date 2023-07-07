Ukraine allocates UAH 20 bln to insure safety of ships that will operate outside grain corridor – MP

Ukraine has allocated UAH 20 billion to guarantee the financial security of ships ready to transport Ukrainian agricultural products outside the framework of the grain deal, Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, says.

"It was decided to allocate UAH 20 billion of insurance guarantee funds. Even if Russia does not guarantee security and is against the corridor, ships will be able to enter (Ukrainian seaports). Some UAH 20 billion will guarantee their financial security," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Friday.

Speaking about the prospects for extending the work of the grain corridor after July 18, Solomchuk expressed the opinion that a decision on this issue would be made a day or two before the expiration date of the agreement.

"We hope that the decision will be positive, given that how many countries of the world are involved in this process," the MP said.