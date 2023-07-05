Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

The world cannot but see that the only source of danger at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is Russia and no one else, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "The whole world must now realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the actions of the occupiers at the plant. Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond."

"Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world, and the nuclear power plant must be fully protected from any radiation incidents," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And this may incite the Kremlin to commit new evil. It is the responsibility of everyone in the world to stop it, no one can stand aside, as radiation affects everyone."