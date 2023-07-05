Facts

09:18 05.07.2023

Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Only source of danger at Zaporizhia NPP is Russia – Zelenskyy

The world cannot but see that the only source of danger at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is Russia and no one else, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "The whole world must now realize that common security depends entirely on global attention to the actions of the occupiers at the plant. Russia must clearly realize that the world sees what scenarios terrorists are preparing for, and the world is ready to respond."

"Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world, and the nuclear power plant must be fully protected from any radiation incidents," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And this may incite the Kremlin to commit new evil. It is the responsibility of everyone in the world to stop it, no one can stand aside, as radiation affects everyone."

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

15:42 04.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

16:51 03.07.2023
Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP reconnected to backup power line after four months – IAEA

16:02 01.07.2023
Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Incident at Zaporizhia NPP can be used by Russia to stop Ukrainian counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

10:27 30.06.2023
Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

16:57 28.06.2023
Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

13:02 24.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

10:59 23.06.2023
World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

World should know what invader is preparing – Zelenskyy on situation at ZNPP

10:42 23.06.2023
Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA calls on world community to react in consolidated manner to threatening situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

10:02 16.06.2023
IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

IAEA head, during visit to ZNPP, notes need to maintain water in its cooling pond at existing level

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

LATEST

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Zelenskyy coordinates steps with partners ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Dobrobut medical chain launches rehabilitation department, free treatment program for military

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Lubinets: It was possible to return to Ukraine family illegally deported to Russia

Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

AD
AD
AD
AD