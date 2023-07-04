Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

The international working group on sanctions against Russia, chaired by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute (FSI) Ambassador Michael McFaul, has presented a report aimed at limiting the access of the Russian military-industrial complex to Western technologies.

"The document contains convincing evidence of how Western components continue to contribute to Russia's full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine. The Russian X-101 missile, which killed 11 people, including one child, in a five-story residential building in Kryvy Rih on June 13 this year, contained 53 critical components obtained from democratic countries," the presidential press service said, citing Yermak.

According to the President's Office head, this report provides detailed recommendations on how to prevent Russia from getting critical missile components from democratic states.

"If they are fulfilled, we will significantly limit Russia's ability to produce new missiles and replenish its arsenal," Yermak said.

He also said that in the second half of 2022, Russia managed to restore and even exceed the pre-sanctions level of imports of critical components for the production of various weapons.

The President's Office head said the information from the report and the evidence were shared with international partners, and now Ukraine expects "decisive, quick and effective actions."

"It is important not only to significantly tighten sanctions, but also to substantially improve the procedures and practices for applying existing restrictions. It is necessary to completely stop the transfer of technological components for the production of weapons from democratic countries to Russia immediately, as well as to gradually completely isolate Russia from trade with the free world, except for a few humanitarian categories," Yermak said.

Report No.12 demonstrates that the backbone of Russia's modern military apparatus still largely depends on sophisticated electronics coming from developed countries.

"In particular, western-made microchips were found in every type of equipment examined by Ukrainian authorities. An analysis of 1,057 foreign components of Russian military equipment manufactured by 155 companies shows that Russia's military supply chain has maintained access to critical Western technologies since the beginning of the war through 2022 and the first quarter of 2023," according to the report.

In addition, critical components found on the battlefield since April last year are contained in a wide range of weapons, including missiles, armored vehicles, artillery, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, and others.

Secretary of the International Sanctions Expert Group Vladyslav Vlasiuk said "the 155 companies whose products were identified in Russian weapons accounted for $2.9 billion in sales of critical components to Russia in 2022."

He also said the supply is almost entirely carried out through third countries.

The report was prepared by representatives of the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group and the Kyiv School of Economics. The International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia is working on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.