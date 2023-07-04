Facts

20:16 04.07.2023

Lubinets: It was possible to return to Ukraine family illegally deported to Russia

2 min read
Lubinets: It was possible to return to Ukraine family illegally deported to Russia

A mother and her little son, who were illegally deported to Voronezh region of Russia, have been returned to Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"In May, a family who had been illegally deported to Russia turned to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. They asked for help returning them to Ukraine. As it turned out, before the start of the full-scale war, the family lived in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers entered their village in the first the same day of the invasion, on February 24. On March 16, 2022 the occupying authorities forcibly, grossly violating all human and civil rights, took the family to Voronezh region," the Ombudsman said on its website on Tuesday.

In order for the family to receive a certificate for returning to Ukraine, the Ombudsman's Office promptly contacted the State Migration Service, escort to the territory of the Russian Federation was provided jointly with the organization dealing with the return of deported persons.

Lubinets said the Russian side did not want to let the family through at the border, despite having all the necessary documents. The mother and child were returned to Ukraine on June 18, now they are in Kharkiv.

Tags: #russia #return #family

MORE ABOUT

20:58 04.07.2023
Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

21:55 29.06.2023
Czech Republic bans athletes, teams, representing Russia, from participating in local competitions

Czech Republic bans athletes, teams, representing Russia, from participating in local competitions

13:14 27.06.2023
Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

21:12 26.06.2023
Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

20:46 20.06.2023
With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

20:30 20.06.2023
Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

20:06 19.06.2023
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

19:53 19.06.2023
Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

Cabinet proposes to terminate agreement with Russia on promotion, mutual protection of investments

09:47 14.06.2023
Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

Zelenskyy urges tightening sanctions for production of missiles by Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

LATEST

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Dobrobut medical chain launches rehabilitation department, free treatment program for military

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces temporary ban on freight transportation of food to Hungary, all goods to Iran

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD